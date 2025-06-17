US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit

US President Donald Trump announced that the trade deal with the UK has been “done” as he meets Sir Keir Starmer at the G7 Summit.
According to BBC, Trump has also signed an executive order after a deal with the UK that “implements car tariffs and aerospace.” He also described the agreement between the US and Britain as a “sign of strength.”
Speaking at the G7 summit in Canada, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the move a "very important day" for both countries.
The US president and UK prime minister presented that deal at the G7 Summit venue in Kananaskis, Alberta.
Trump says 'UK is very well protected’
Trump, after signing the deal, said, “I just signed it, and it’s done. And so we have our trade agreement with the European Union, and it’s a fair deal for both, and it produces a lot of jobs, a lot of income.”
Calling the level of enthusiasm “very good” and the relationship between the US and the UK “fantastic,” he hinted about further deals in the future.
Asked if the UK was now protected from future tariffs, the 79-year-old replied, "The UK is very well protected. You know why? Because I like them – that’s their ultimate protection. The prime minister has done a great job. I want to just tell that to the people of the United Kingdom. He’s done a very, very good job.”
As per the details released by the Department for Business and Trade, the UK aerospace sector will face no tariffs, while the auto industry will have 10% tariffs, down from 25%.
However, the steel industry still faces 25% tariffs for now, which is also less than the US’s global rate of 50% on steel and aluminium.