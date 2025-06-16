World

Leonard Lauder, Estée Lauder heir, former CEO passes away at 92

New York’s billionaire Leonard Lauder had an estimated net worth of $10.1 bn (£7.5bn)

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Leonard Lauder, Estée Lauder heir, former CEO passes away at 92
Leonard Lauder, Estée Lauder heir, former CEO passes away at 92

Leonard Lauder, the man who made Estée Lauder one of the world's biggest cosmetic makers, died at the age of 92.

According to BBC, cosmetics giant Estée Lauder Companies announced that the eldest son of cosmetics pioneers Estée and Joseph H. Lauder passed away on Saturday surrounded by his family.

Leonard’s son William P. Lauder, who serves as chairman of the company’s board of directors, stated, “Throughout his life, my father worked tirelessly to build and transform the beauty industry, pioneering many of the innovations, trends, and best practices that are foundational to the industry today.”

Leonard Lauder: An ‘icon and pioneer’

Lauder joined his parent’s company at the age of 25 in 1958 and served as chief executive for 17 years. He soon became an accomplished dealmaker and acquired brands including Clinique, Bobbi Brown and MAC.

He served as a lieutenant in the US Navy before joining the family business. When he joined the company, the annual sales of the firm were less than $1m, about $11m in recent times. But now Estée Lauder is a global cosmetics giant with sales of $15.6bn last year.

Stephane de La Faverie, chief executive of Estée Lauder, said, “He was an icon and pioneer, earning respect worldwide. His energy and vision helped shape our company and will continue to do so for generations to come.”

Lauder expanded the business into Europe and Asia, and it is now operating in 150 countries across the globe.

The New York-born billionaire with an estimated net worth of $10.1 bn (£7.5 bn) stepped down as the chief executive in 1999 but remained involved in the business as chairman emeritus until his death.

Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
America's top 25 billionaire philanthropists' lifetime giving reached $241 billion last year
World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list
World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list
Here are top 10 safest countries in the world selected by Global Peace Index (GPI) every year
Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Suspect arrested after 'largest manhunt' in state
Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Suspect arrested after 'largest manhunt' in state
The suspected was arrested after a two-day manhunt by the authorities in Minnesota
Blaise Metreweli set to lead MI6 as first female chief in 116-year history
Blaise Metreweli set to lead MI6 as first female chief in 116-year history
UK spy agency MI6 makes history by appointing its first ever female chief in over a century
15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation
15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation
Here are top 15 destinations which are the opposite of busy and overrun tourist spots
Malala Yousafzai pens emotional note for her dad on Father’s Day
Malala Yousafzai pens emotional note for her dad on Father’s Day
Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani female education activist, film and television producer and youngest Nobel laureate
Pune bridge collapse leaves 2 dead, several injured in shocking tragedy
Pune bridge collapse leaves 2 dead, several injured in shocking tragedy
Eyewitnesses said that large crowd was walking on the bridge when it suddenly broke and fell
Muhammad Ali's historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value
Muhammad Ali's historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value
The artwork was first displayed in a London exhibition called 'Brush With the Famous'
Turkey hot air balloon crash leaves 1 dead, 19 injured
Turkey hot air balloon crash leaves 1 dead, 19 injured
Tourists injured and the pilot died after hot air balloon crashed in central Turkey
Indian Himalayan state Uttarakhand helicopter crash kills 7 pilgrims
Indian Himalayan state Uttarakhand helicopter crash kills 7 pilgrims
Helicopter carrying 7 on board from Hindu pilgrimage site crashed in northern Indian state
Minnesota manhunt underway after deadly shooting of Democratic lawmakers
Minnesota manhunt underway after deadly shooting of Democratic lawmakers
Minnesota Democratic House leader killed, another injured in 'politically motivated' attack
‘No Kings' protests sweep US as Trump holds military parade in DC
‘No Kings' protests sweep US as Trump holds military parade in DC
Donald Trump watches US Army's 250th anniversary parade from White House special stand