UK weather: Heatwave returns as temperatures may hit 32C this week

The UK is bracing for another hot spell after thunderstorm and heavy rain with temperatures could reach up to 32C on Friday, June 16.
Warm air is coming from Europe into the UK and because of this, temperatures will keep rising throughout the week.
As per Sky News, the weather is likely to stay warm and calm across Britain and Ireland and it will feel especially hot in southern parts of the UK.
Sky News weather expert Steff Gaulter said in a statement, noting, "The settled weather is then expected to stick around for the weekend, before being slowly eroded in the north. The south could cling onto the warm, dry weather for longer."
She added, "The models aren't agreeing on exactly how long it will last, but some of the models are suggesting it could continue into July."
UK weather warning: Met Office urges public to stay cool and safe during heatwave:
The Met Office advices people in the UK to stay cool and drink plenty of water during heatwaves.
They also suggest avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm because that’s when the sun’s harmful UV rays are the strongest.
To stay safe, people are also adviced to walk in the shade, use sunscreen and wear wide-brimmed hat to protect themselves from the sun.