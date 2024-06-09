Sports

Sunil Gavaskar slams India's ‘arrogant’ batting in T20 match against Pakistan

India's batting lineup collapsed, with none of the batters managing to reach double figures

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
In a highly anticipated T20 World Cup match, Pakistan opted to bowl first after winning the toss against India.

India set a target of 120 runs, with Rishabh Pant scoring 42 runs off 31 balls, Axar Patel contributing 20 runs, and Rohit Sharma adding 13 runs.

As per NDTV, following India's disappointing performance, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar criticized the team, describing them as "arrogant and reckless" for their lack of adaptability and respect towards the opposition's bowling attack.

He said, "The performance was disappointing. I think they were arrogant and reckless. There was an arrogance in the way they started as they were looking to hit every ball. This is not an Ireland attack."

Sunil added, "This is not an ordinary attack and I do not mean any disrespect to Ireland when I say this. But this is a very experienced attack and there should have been just that little bit of respect given when the ball is moving quite a bit."

He further added, "And then, getting out with one over left tells you that you are probably not in the right kind of thinking. Another 6 runs would have taken them to a 125 and that could have made a difference."

As Pakistan begins its batting against India, the pressure is on the Indian bowlers to make a comeback in the match.

Ticket demand skyrockets for upcoming Ind-Pak T20 World Cup showdown