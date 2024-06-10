Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX has announced a new target in his space exploration ambitions, Uranus, the seventh planet in our solar system.
In a recent interaction on X (formerly Twitter), Musk expressed his aspirations for space travel beyond Mars.
Responding to a video shared by the X account "DogeDesigner," Musk stated, "We definitely want our rocket to reach Uranus. It’s a stretch goal to reach Uranus, but definitely something we should aim for."
He followed up with a post, "My dream is to reach Uranus."
This new goal comes shortly after Musk laid out his strategy for establishing a human settlement on Mars.
In February, he outlined a plan to transport a million people to Mars, emphasising the importance of making Mars self-sustainable even without support from Earth.
According to Forbes, Elon Musk is currently the richest person on Earth, with a net worth of $209.9 billion.