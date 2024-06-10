Sci-Tech

Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans

Elon Musk expressed his aspirations for space travel beyond Mars

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans
Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX has announced a new target in his space exploration ambitions, Uranus, the seventh planet in our solar system.

In a recent interaction on X (formerly Twitter), Musk expressed his aspirations for space travel beyond Mars.

Responding to a video shared by the X account "DogeDesigner," Musk stated, "We definitely want our rocket to reach Uranus. It’s a stretch goal to reach Uranus, but definitely something we should aim for."

He followed up with a post, "My dream is to reach Uranus."

This new goal comes shortly after Musk laid out his strategy for establishing a human settlement on Mars.

In February, he outlined a plan to transport a million people to Mars, emphasising the importance of making Mars self-sustainable even without support from Earth.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk is currently the richest person on Earth, with a net worth of $209.9 billion. 

Hunter Biden declines to testify in gun purchase trial

Hunter Biden declines to testify in gun purchase trial
King Charles rubbishes doctors’ advice for ‘slowing down’

King Charles rubbishes doctors’ advice for ‘slowing down’
Barack and Michelle Obama wish their daughter Sasha 'happy birthday'

Barack and Michelle Obama wish their daughter Sasha 'happy birthday'
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance

Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance

Sci-Tech News

Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Elon Musk's Tesla confirms no Model Y ‘refresh’ this year
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Meta introduces new AI feature to help WhatsApp businesses
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Nvidia overtakes Apple, becomes world's second most valuable company
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Elon Musk plans to build world's largest supercomputer in Memphis
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Russian astronaut sets new record of 1000 days in space
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Elon Musk’s SpaceX get launch license for fourth Starship test flight
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
China’s Chang’e 6 leaves lunar surface with 'far side' rock sample
Ariana Grande parades beau Ethan Slater right after ex-husband confirms new romance
Elon Musk’s X launches adult and violent content policies