Google introduces chat search to Gemini app on Android

Google Gemini recently launched a chat search feature, allowing users to browse their chat history with Gemini. It is now set to launch on Android devices.
To note, the feature is already accessible on the web and iOS.
A few Reddit users have recently received a “Search for chats” field at the top. They can access it by clicking the full-screen interface.
Chat search in Gemini was launched on gemini.google.com in May and on iOS in recent weeks.
It is important to note that the search in the Gemini Android app is only available to select users. Similarly, the hamburger button/nav drawer is also accessible and not yet in the iOS app.
Moreover, the four-colour glow for the Gemini overlay is also available to a limited number of users.
The Google app widely introduced the stable channel yesterday, with a server-side update introducing the updated blue “Hello” greeting, which is now live across all platforms, and a four-colour “thinking” ring.
9to5Google found that the onscreen Gemini overlay, accessed by pressing the power button for a few seconds, now uses four colours, offering a smoother visual experience.