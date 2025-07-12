Google hires top talent from Windsurf to advance AI coding goals

In a surprising move, Google has announced an agreement to bring in Varun Mohan, co-founder and CEO of artificial intelligence coding startup Windsurf AI.

As part of the deal, the Alphabet-owned firm will also employ other senior Windsurf research and development employees.

A report suggested that Google will not invest in Windsurf, but the search giant will take a nonexclusive license to specific technology.

Windsurf remains free to license its technology to others.

Google is reportedly paying $2.4 billion in licensing fees and for compensation.

The deal between Alphabet-owned Google and Windsurf AI follows the AI coding startup's discussions of a $3 billion acquisition deal with OpenAI, as reported by CNBC in April.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jeff Wang, the startup’s new interim CEO, stated, "Under Google’s agreement, Varun Mohan, the chief executive of Windsurf, and Douglas Chen, another co-founder, will be part of Google DeepMind."

Wang continued, “Most of Windsurf’s world-class team will continue to build the Windsurf product to maximise its impact in the enterprise.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time Google has hired employees out of a startup. Previously, the company hired people from Character.AI.

On Friday, the Google-Windsurf deal was reported earlier by The Verge.

