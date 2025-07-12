WhatsApp group chats get smarter with 'multi-person' typing alerts

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that shows how many people are typing a message in a group chat!
Previously, if several people were typing at the same time in a group, WhatsApp only showed one person's name in the chat list and users had to open the group to see if others were active or not.
With this feature, users will now be able to see how many people are typing at the same time like "2 people typing," or "three people typing," as per WABetaInfo.
However, this update only works for typing. If several people are recording voice messages at the same time, the Meta-owned platform will still show only one name in the chat list just like it used to.
This feature will be especially helpful for people who stay busy as they might prefer to check the conversation later, knowing the conversation is still going on and not finished yet.
The new feature is available to all Android users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.20.17 and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is working on a feature to search for draft messages through a preset chat list.
This new feature will create a separate "draft list" inside the chats tab which will help users easily find and view all unsent chats without wasting time searching.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to offer businesses credits for broadcasting messages.