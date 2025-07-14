Google to combine ChromeOS and Android in major platform overhaul

Google has officially confirmed that it will combine ChromeOS and Android into one single platform after long speculation.

The confirmation came from Sameer Sarmat, the President of the Android Ecosystem at Google who said in a recent interview that Google plans to merge ChromeOS and Android into one unified platform.

He said, "I asked because we’re going to be combining Chrome OS and Android into a single platform, and I am very interested in how people are using their laptops these days and what they’re getting done," as per AndroidAuthority.

However, the executive didn't share any further information about the project but earlier reports suggest that instead of creating a brand-new platform, Google plans to shift ChromeOS features into Android.

As per the reports, Google is still collecting feedbacks and exploring ideas to improve the project before it is officially released.

This comes as Android has recently added several new features that make it more like a desktop computer.

These include a special desktop mode, better ways to move and manage windows and improved display setting for different screen sizes.

Google is aiming to compete more directly with Apple's iPad by making Android tablets more powerful and useful for work.

