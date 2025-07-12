Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warns of AI job losses if industries lack innovation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that artificial intelligence will take over the jobs if the “world runs out of ideas.”
According to CNN, the tech giant in a recent interview said that AI will significantly create jobs and boost productivity but can also cause job loss if industries fall behind on innovation.
The CEO of the world’s leading chipmaker believes that if companies continue to bring new ideas, they can create jobs, but if they stop innovation, “productivity drives down,” leading to fewer jobs.
He said, “The fundamental thing is this: do we have more ideas left in society? And if we do, if we’re more productive, we’ll be able to grow. Everybody’s jobs will be affected. Some jobs will be lost. Many jobs will be created, and what I hope is that the productivity gains that we see in all the industries will lift society.”
Defending the AI, he added that “over the course of the last 300 years, 100 years, 60 years, even in the era of computers,” both productivity and employment increased.
Roughly 41% of chief executives have said AI will reduce the number of workers at thousands of companies over the next five years, according to a 2024 survey from staffing firm Adecco Group.
A survey released in January from the World Economic Forum showed 41% of employers plan to downsize their workforce by 2030 because of AI automation.