Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to bring 200MP camera sensor: Report

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to work on the latest Galaxy S series, which may be released next year, but several rumours have been swirling regarding the upcoming flagship device.
A recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will bring some camera upgrades, offering an improved experience for all the photography enthusiasts.
Galaxy S26 Ultra to come with 200MP main camera
Taking to Weibo, a Chinese analyst tipped that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to bring a 1/1.1-inch 200MP Sony CMOS sensor.
Samsung is expected to use this sensor for the main camera.
The rumoured camera sensor could offer high-quality photography compared to the current 200MP shooters.
A recent report suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would bring a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP 3x telephoto sensor and a 50MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features (expected)
Samsung is likely to officially release the Galaxy S26 Ultra early next year with significant upgrades over its predecessor.
Apart from the camera, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, packed with 16GB of RAM.
Additionally, Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to offer a similar 6.9-inch panel as its predecessor.