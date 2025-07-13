Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to bring 200MP camera sensor: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to bring 200MP camera sensor: Report
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to bring 200MP camera sensor: Report

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to work on the latest Galaxy S series, which may be released next year, but several rumours have been swirling regarding the upcoming flagship device.

A recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will bring some camera upgrades, offering an improved experience for all the photography enthusiasts.

Galaxy S26 Ultra to come with 200MP main camera

Taking to Weibo, a Chinese analyst tipped that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to bring a 1/1.1-inch 200MP Sony CMOS sensor.

Samsung is expected to use this sensor for the main camera.

The rumoured camera sensor could offer high-quality photography compared to the current 200MP shooters.

A recent report suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would bring a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP 3x telephoto sensor and a 50MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features (expected)

Samsung is likely to officially release the Galaxy S26 Ultra early next year with significant upgrades over its predecessor.

Apart from the camera, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, packed with 16GB of RAM.

Additionally, Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to offer a similar 6.9-inch panel as its predecessor.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

WhatsApp group chats get smarter with 'multi-person' typing alerts
WhatsApp group chats get smarter with 'multi-person' typing alerts
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warns of AI job losses if industries lack innovation
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warns of AI job losses if industries lack innovation
Jensen Huang believes artificial intelligence will create more jobs than it would destroy

Google hires top talent from Windsurf to advance AI coding goals
Google hires top talent from Windsurf to advance AI coding goals
Google is reportedly paying $2.4 billion in licensing fees and for compensation

Google Drive for desktop receives redesign update
Google Drive for desktop receives redesign update
Google Drive for desktop with a centralised user interface (UI) now shows 'sync activity, notifications, shared files and more'

OpenAI once again postponed the launch of its open model
OpenAI once again postponed the launch of its open model
Previously, OpenAI planned to launch the model next week; however, it has been delayed now to ensure maximum safety

WhatsApp to bring fun new emoji reactions for calls: Report
WhatsApp to bring fun new emoji reactions for calls: Report
With this update, WhatsApp will enable users to react in real time during calls using emojis

YouTube removes 'Trending Now' list with category-specific charts
YouTube removes 'Trending Now' list with category-specific charts
With this update, YouTube will allow it to show a greater variety of user-relevant content

Google brings image-to-video generation capability to Veo 3
Google brings image-to-video generation capability to Veo 3
Google AI Ultra and Google AI Pro plan users are allowed to create videos with a three-creation-per-day limit via Veo 3