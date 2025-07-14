WhatsApp testing new ‘Questions’ feature for channels with private responses

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow channel owners to ask questions and get feedback from their followers.

With this feature, Channel admins can write and post a question in the channel and once shared, anyone who sees the channel update will be able to reply to question directly.

It will be available through the chat attachment menu, where a new "Questions" option will appear, as per WABetaInfo.

Channel admins can easily check all the responses to a question by going to their channels and opening the specific update where the question was posted.

Source: WABetaInfo
All the responses will be shown clearly under that message but if the admin deletes the question post, all the replies will also be deleted permanently and cannot be recovered afterwards.

The new feature is designed to protect users' privacy and when someone replies to a question in a channel, only the channel admin can see their answer.

Other followers in the channel won't be able to view, react or even interact with those replies.

However, the new feature is under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature that shows how many people are typing a message in a group chat!

With this feature, users will now be able to see how many people are typing at the same time like "2 people typing," or "three people typing."

