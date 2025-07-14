Sesame Street has broken silence after Elmo’s X account got hacked.
According to Fox News, Elmo from the famous American children’s television series Sesame Street shocked social media users on Sunday, July 13, with antisemitic posts.
The account with more than 640,000 followers posted offensive and provocative posts, slamming US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
One post read, “Kill all Jews.”
Referring to Jeffrey Epstein documents, another post read, “RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F***ER.”
“Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F*** JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED,” the account added.
After an outrage on social media, a Sesame Workshop spokesperson confirmed that the account of the children’s TV series character got hacked and they are working to restore it.
A spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account."
It is worth noting that Sesame Street recently made headlines after Republicans pushed to cut federal funding for the PBS (Public Broadcasting Service).
President Trump also signed an executive order in May to halt billions of dollars in funding to public broadcasters NPR and PBS.