Korean instant ‘fire noodles' too hot for Danish taste buds

Korean instant noodles are not safe for eating, warned Danish food authorities earlier this week on June 13.
According to Al Jazeera, Denmark’s Veterinary and Food Administration has banned several South Korean instant ramen brands in countries for being too spicy.
The authorities have advised citizens to avoid eating fiery food as it can cause food poisoning.
Food authorities explained that noodles produced by Samyang Foods’ capsicum levels are “so high that they pose a risk of the consumer developing acute poisoning.”
Henrik Dammand Nielsen, head of the agency’s Chemistry and Food Quality Division, said, “Chili in large quantities poses a risk to children and frail adults in particular. Possible symptoms include burning and discomfort, nausea, vomiting, and high blood pressure. Therefore, we are now demanding that stores remove the products from their shelves.”
Nielsen further added, “Therefore, it is important that parents are aware of the extreme noodle variants and avoid them.”
As per the orders, several varieties of instant ramen, including Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken, and Hot Chicken Stew, will no longer be sold in Denmark.
The food regulator has suggested that consumers who have purchased the products discard them.
Additionally, the export of South Korea's instant noodles has marked double-digit annual growth in recent years due to the increasing popularity of K-dramas and movies.