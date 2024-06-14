Is dark chocolate really good for your health?

Health

  by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Dark chocolate is a treat loved by many, and it’s also packed with minerals like iron, magnesium, and zinc. 

Unlike milk chocolate, dark chocolate has less sugar and more cacao, which brings several health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and lowering the risk of heart disease.

Health benefits of dark chocolate:

Rich in nutrients:

Dark chocolate is high in iron, magnesium, copper, and manganese. 

It also contains calcium, potassium, and zinc.

Packed with antioxidants:

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants like flavanols and polyphenols. 

These help neutralize free radicals, preventing oxidative stress which can contribute to aging and diseases like heart  and diabetes. 

Supports heart health:

Regular consumption of dark chocolate may reduce the risk of heart disease. 

Flavanols in dark chocolate improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and help manage cholesterol levels by increasing good HDL cholesterol and reducing bad LDL cholesterol. 

Reduces inflammation:

Dark chocolate has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases.

Improves insulin sensitivity:

Studies suggest that dark chocolate can help lower fasting glucose levels and reduce insulin resistance, which can prevent type 2 diabetes. 

Boosts brain function:

Flavanols in dark chocolate may improve brain function and neuroplasticity, potentially protecting against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. 

Enhances mood:

Dark chocolate can stimulate the release of endorphins and serotonin, which boost mood and mental well-being. 

Promotes gut health:

Dark chocolate benefits the gut microbiome, aiding digestion and potentially improving overall health. 

What percentage of dark chocolate is healthy?

The percentage of cocoa in dark chocolate is important. 

The more cocoa chocolate contains, the darker it is, and the more health benefits it's likely to have. 

As the cocoa percentage increases, the chocolate is also less likely to contain other ingredients.

Dark chocolate generally contains 50–90% cocoa. 

Be aware that some chocolates that look dark have high levels of refined sugar or dairy. 

There’s no consensus about when chocolate starts to become beneficial for your diet, but experts recommends opting for chocolate that is at least 70% cocoa.

Health News

Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays
Korean instant ‘fire noodles' too hot for Danish taste buds
Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India
Researchers find link between exercise and heart disease
Internet addiction can trigger addictive behaviours: Find out
Excessive salt usage increases eczema risk, study
Fruits and vegetables can help you sleep better, study
Essential tips for staying healthy this summer
Overweight kids may have lower intelligence, study
Scientists discover main cause of inflammatory bowel disease
First avian influenza patient dies in Mexico
Here's all you need to know about prediabetes