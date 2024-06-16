World

Israel announces daily ‘tactical pause’ to increase Gaza aid

Israel permits daily humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip for a few hours

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Israel announces daily ‘tactical pause’ to increase Gaza aid
Israel to allow humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip for a few hours everyday

Israel announced on Sunday, June 16, that it will hold a ‘tactical pause of military activity’ every day to allow humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to AP News, the military activity pause in Rafah would begin at 8 a.m. (05:00 GMT, 1 a.m. eastern) and end at 7 p.m. (16:00 GMT, noon eastern) daily until further announcement.

The army said that the pause is aimed at allowing aid deliveries to increase humanitarian aid in the Strip.

As per the IDF, the pause will allow aid trucks to reach near Kerem Shalom, crossing the main entry point of the aid, and travel safely to the Salah a-Din highway to deliver aid to other parts of the Strip.

The forces said that Sunday’s announcement follows ‘additional related discussions with the UN and international organisations.’

The eight months of Israeli military offence in Gaza have sparked an extreme humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The United Nations has also warned that hundreds and thousands of people are on the brink of famine.

The pause announcement came after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Saturday that more than 50,000 children in Gaza require immediate medical treatment due to malnutrition.

UNRWA wrote on X previously Twitter, “With continued restrictions to humanitarian access, people in #Gaza continue to face desperate levels of hunger. Over 50,000 children require treatment for acute malnutrition.”

Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West

Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West
Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch
Bilal Abbas Khan leaves tongues wagging in exclusive fashion shoot with eDIVA

Bilal Abbas Khan leaves tongues wagging in exclusive fashion shoot with eDIVA

Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song

Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song

World News

Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Deadly explosion in Gaza kills eight Israeli soldiers
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Eid al-Adha celebrations begin in Gulf and European countries
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Iran and Sweden exchange prisoners in major breakthrough
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Joe Biden delivers scathing message to Donald Trump on his 78th birthday
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Zelensky rejects Putin's ceasefire offer, labels it an 'untrustworthy ultimatum'
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Greek archaeologists unearth enigmatic 4,000-year-old stone building
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Saudi King invites 1,000 Palestinians to perform Hajj in Mecca
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song
Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $56bn pay deal