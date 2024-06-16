Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Father's Day with heartfelt social media post

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, marked Father's Day and his father's 70th birthday with a heartfelt social media post on Sunday, June 16.
Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account and shared two touching photos to mark the special occasion.
In the first picture, Zuckerberg is seen with his entire family, all wearing matching white t-shirts.
Each shirt featured personalized messages. Zuckerberg's father wore one that read "I AM ED," while his mother's shirt identified her as "ED’s Wife," and the rest of the family's shirts read "ED’S Kids."
Another photo captured a smiling moment between Zuckerberg and his father.
Accompanying the post was a caption that expressed Zuckerberg's gratitude and admiration, "Happy Father's Day to the man who started and continues to inspire our whole family. We're also celebrating his 70th birthday and it was really something to hear the grandkids (at least the ones old enough) take turns telling papa all the ways he is meaningful in their lives last night at dinner. Here's to many more," along with a cheer drink emoji.
Zuckerberg himself is a proud father of three daughters.
The Meta CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan, first met in 2003 and after almost 10 years of dating, they tied the knot in May 2012 in a ceremony in their Palo Alto backyard, surprising guests who thought they were there to celebrate Chan's graduation from UCSF medical school.
The couple welcomed their first child, Maxima Chan, in late 2015, and their second daughter, August Chan, in 2017.
While, in 2023, they welcomed their third daughter, Aurelia.