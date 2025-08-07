Myanmar junta-backed acting President Myint Swe dies after long illness

Myanmar’s acting President Myint Swe passed away at the age of 74 after long illness.
According to Associated Press, Swe who became the acting president of the country after military took over power from elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, died on Thursday, August 7.
A junta confirmed his death in a statement saying, “President U Myint Swe passed away at 8:28am this morning. It is hereby announced that the funeral of Pro Tem President U Myint Swe will be held as a state funeral."
The military appointed figurehead has been suspended from the service last year due to his ill health.
As per the state media Swe was admitted into the extensive care after experiencing "weight loss, loss of appetite, fever and a decline in cognitive function."
Former general Myint Swe was named Myanmar's acting president in 2021, when the military deposed the democratic government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup, sparking a many-sided civil war.
Myint Swe became acting president on February 1, 2021, after the military arrested former president Win Myint along with Myanmar’s top leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, when the army seized power.