World’s largest suspension bridge construction to begin in Italy

The world’s longest suspension bridge construction is all set to begin in Italy to connect mainland to Sicily.

According to Associated Press, Italy on Wednesday, August 6, finally gave a green light to the long-delayed and debated €13.5bn ($15.6bn) project to build the longest suspension bridge in the world.

The project faced prolonged delays due to concerns over its massive scale, earthquake risks, potential environmental consequences, and possible mafia involvement.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, while announcing the construction of the Strait of Messina Bridge after project and investment approval of the interministerial committee, asserted that it will be “the biggest infrastructure project in the West,” adding, “From a technical standpoint, it’s an absolutely fascinating engineering project.”

Meanwhile, the Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said that the bridge “will be an engineering symbol of global significance.’'

The transport minister also highlighted the studies suggesting that the project will create 120,000 jobs annually and boost economic growth in southern Italy.

He also revealed that construction of the bridge will be further supported by billions in additional investments for roads and other infrastructure projects.

Salvini, while sharing the timeline of the project, said that after approval from the Italian Court of Audit, the preliminary work will begin in late September or early October, and the construction is expected to start next year.

The Strait of Messina Bridge is expected to be completed between 2032 and 2033.

