Pompeii survivors returned to live in ruins, new evidence shows

Surprising new findings have recently revealed that after Pompeii was destroyed by a volcano, some people came back to live there.

Pompeii was a city with over 20,000 people before it was burried by a volcanic eruption in AD 79 which also helped preserve it.

The city stayed hidden until it was rediscovered in the 1500s. In the past, some people had guessed that survivors of the eruption might have returned to live there and now archaeologists say that new evidence support this idea as true.

Archaeologists think that some of these were survivors who didn't have the money to move and rebuild their lives in a different place, so they returned to the ruined city.

"Thanks to the new excavations, the picture is now clearer: post-79 Pompeii reemerges, less as a city than as a precarious and grey agglomeration, a kind of camp, a favela among the still-recognisable ruins of the Pompeii that once was," the site's director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said in a statement, as per BBC.

Today, Pompeii is a famous tourists site that give valuable insights into how people lived during the Roman era.

Archaeologists said that people kept living in the ruins of Pompeii until the 5th century but not in an organized way.

The evidence shows that they lived without the usual Roman facilities and some may have chosen to live there because they could search the ruins for valuable things that had been buried there.

