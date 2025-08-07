Home / World

Blue whales going silent off California, sparking concern among scientists

Largest animals in the world, blue whales, reduce singing by 40% over past six years

Blue whales going silent off California, sparking concern among scientists
Blue whales going silent off California, sparking concern among scientists

Blue whales are mysteriously going silent, sparking concern among scientists.

According to GB News, scientists were left seriously concerned after thousands of blue whales “went

Quiet” off the American coast, the South Pacific and parts of Southern Ocean.

Researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in California have revealed that over the past six years’ blue whale singing has been reduced by 40%.

During their studies, researchers noted that major heat waves affected the region, allowing toxic algae to bloom, which then in turn killed off the whales' food supply.

John Ryan, a biological oceanographer at MBARI, told National Geographic, “It caused the most widespread poisoning of marine mammals ever documented. These were hard times for whales. t's like trying to sing while you're starving."

In 2013, the marine heatwave known as "The Blob" began - and by 2016, a year after the study began, it spanned across thousands of miles of unusually warm water.

The Blob raised ocean temperatures by more than 2.5C.

This change devasted krill and anchovy populations - leaving the whales unable to eat.

You Might Like:

'The Hobbit' rare first edition sells for $57,000 at auction

'The Hobbit' rare first edition sells for $57,000 at auction
One of a kind original book of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien's magical world was found in Bristol, UK

United Airlines halts flights across US, citing technology issue

United Airlines halts flights across US, citing technology issue
Passengers all over the US face indefinite delay as the airline address the technical issue

Ghana mourns 'national tragedy' as two ministers die in helicopter crash

Ghana mourns 'national tragedy' as two ministers die in helicopter crash
Ghana's defence and environment ministers among eight who passed away in the devastating helicopter crash

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC
US President Donald Trump reacts after Edward Coristine was attacked in DC carjacking

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose
Marsha Blackburn all set to face Rep. John Rose in the Republican primary clash for Tennessee governor

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end
Legendary radio host Howard Stern facing possible exit from SiriusXM after two-decade

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models
UK regulator bans Zara ads for breaching social responsibility with 'unhealthily thin' models

Robert F. Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding for mRNA vaccine research

Robert F. Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding for mRNA vaccine research
US Health Secretary RFK Jr cancels $500M for mRNA vaccine projects targeting COVID and flu