Blue whales going silent off California, sparking concern among scientists

Blue whales are mysteriously going silent, sparking concern among scientists.
According to GB News, scientists were left seriously concerned after thousands of blue whales “went
Quiet” off the American coast, the South Pacific and parts of Southern Ocean.
Researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in California have revealed that over the past six years’ blue whale singing has been reduced by 40%.
During their studies, researchers noted that major heat waves affected the region, allowing toxic algae to bloom, which then in turn killed off the whales' food supply.
John Ryan, a biological oceanographer at MBARI, told National Geographic, “It caused the most widespread poisoning of marine mammals ever documented. These were hard times for whales. t's like trying to sing while you're starving."
In 2013, the marine heatwave known as "The Blob" began - and by 2016, a year after the study began, it spanned across thousands of miles of unusually warm water.
The Blob raised ocean temperatures by more than 2.5C.
This change devasted krill and anchovy populations - leaving the whales unable to eat.