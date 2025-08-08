From Superman to ICE agent: Internet reacts to actor's shocking remarks

Ex-Superman actor Dean Cain has announced he is planning to join the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, known as ICE.
Cain, who is already a sworn law enforcement officer, released a video encouraging members of the public to join following a recruitment drive by the agency.
The 59-year-old played the role of Superman between 1993 and 1997 in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.
In a viral video, Cain said, "If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets."
The comment sparked immense backlash as netizens criticised the actor for dishonouring role of the iconic superhero, who himself is considered an immigrant.
One user on X penned, "This is why nobody knows he ever played superman."
While another social media post read, "Imagine playing a character that's supposed to bring justice to and unite communities just to say something stupid like this."
"For someone who acted in a superman he has no idea what the whole point of the character is about," a third user chimed in.
In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Cain would be sworn in as an "honorary ICE Officer" in the coming month.
This news came after ICE announced in July that it was aiming to recruit an additional 10,000 new personnel, as the agency ramps up deportations across the country.
Furthermore, the US President Donald Trump has vowed to boost the pace of deportations from the country to one million per year.
Part of that effort has included increased immigration raids since Trump became president, which have sparked protests in cities across the US.
On 29 July, ICE announced it was offering recruitment bonuses of up to $50,000 (£37,700) and student loan help to Americans interested in helping with the Trump administration's deportation drive.
ICE currently has 20,000 officers and support personnel across the country at 400 offices.