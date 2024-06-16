Fourteen Jordanians dead and 17 missing during hajj

During the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, fourteen Jordanians have died, with several deaths attributed to heat stroke, according to a statement from the Jordanian foreign ministry on Sunday.
Additionally, 17 Jordanians have been reported missing.
According to Reuters, the ministry reported on Saturday that at least six of the deaths were due to heat-related issues, with temperatures in Mecca expected to reach 47 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit) on Monday.
However, it remains unclear if the higher death toll on Sunday was also due to the heat.
The hajj, which concludes on Wednesday, is one of the world's largest mass gatherings.
This year, more than 1.8 million pilgrims are expected to participate, according to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.
The Saudi health ministry issued a warning on Thursday about the soaring temperatures, advising pilgrims to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day, between 11 a.m. (0800 GMT) and 3 p.m.
Moreover, the Jordanian foreign ministry is working with Saudi authorities on the procedures to bury or transport the bodies of the deceased according to their families' wishes.
Over the past 30 years, the event has seen hundreds of deaths due to stampedes, tent fires, heat, and other factors.
To note, in 2015, a deadly crush near Mecca during the hajj resulted in the deaths of at least 2,070 people, according to a Reuters tally.