Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch

In a surprise interaction between wildlife and humans, an Elk joins the soccer play with teenagers in Evergreen, Colorado.
These kids were playing in the backyards when Elk decided to join them and show them its ball skills.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) spokesperson told 9 News, “It appears the kids were staying a safe distance from the elk and that they were not harassing the animal since they didn't throw the ball directly at it.”
Elk could be seen playing with the ball, kicking it and waiting for the next pass in the video that went viral on the internet, whereas its other companions seemed uninterested and busy in eating in the trees.
The CPW spokesperson noted that the elk was treating the ball like a predator, stomping and headbutting it.
The elk’s video sent the users in awe. People were surprised to see elk playing with the ball.
A user wrote, “Coolest thing ever,” while the other commented, ” I love it that he tossed the ball back to keep the game going.”