Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch

Elk invades the football match and stuns players with a jaw-dropping goal!

  • June 17, 2024


In a surprise interaction between wildlife and humans, an Elk joins the soccer play with teenagers in Evergreen, Colorado.

These kids were playing in the backyards when Elk decided to join them and show them its ball skills.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) spokesperson told 9 News, “It appears the kids were staying a safe distance from the elk and that they were not harassing the animal since they didn't throw the ball directly at it.”

Elk could be seen playing with the ball, kicking it and waiting for the next pass in the video that went viral on the internet, whereas its other companions seemed uninterested and busy in eating in the trees.

The CPW spokesperson noted that the elk was treating the ball like a predator, stomping and headbutting it.

The elk’s video sent the users in awe. People were surprised to see elk playing with the ball.

A user wrote, “Coolest thing ever,” while the other commented, ” I love it that he tossed the ball back to keep the game going.”

Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine

Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine
Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations

Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations
Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team

Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team
World News

Massive ‘Post Fire’ burns 15,000 acres in Los Angeles County
Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes
Narendra Modi extends ‘greetings on Eid ul Adha’
India’s train collision leaves 8 dead, dozens injured
US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions
Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks
Poland amusement park leaves 28 people hanging UPSIDE DOWN: Video
Fourteen Jordanians dead and 17 missing during hajj
Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Father's Day with heartfelt social media post
Elon Musk's concerns on EVMs gain support from Rahul Gandhi
Israel announces daily ‘tactical pause’ to increase Gaza aid