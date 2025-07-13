Top 15 most popular Asian cities to explore in 2025

There are so many mazing places to travel in the world that it can be sometimes hard to decide where to go.
Recently, Travel + Leisure (T+L) rated cities around the world based on several factors like famous sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and overall value.
As a result, 15 Asian cities stood out as top picks with winners coming from various countries including Indonesia, Cambodia, Japan and South Korea.
Asia is the largest and most populated continent and it is home to a wide variety of cities each with its own unique charm.
The continent is home to millions of people who speak different languages and have rich cultures and religions.
Japan ranked the highest, with three cities on the list including Tokyo at number 2, Kyoto at number 6 and Osaka at number 11.
These 15 places offer experiences that will make your travels beautiful and turn them into something unforgettable.
1. Chiang Mai, Thailand
2. Tokyo, Japan
3. Bangkok, Thailand
4. Jaipur, India
5. Hoi An, Vietnam
6. Kyoto, Japan
7. Ubud, Indonesia
8. Siem Reap, Cambodia
9. Mumbai, India
10. Agra, India
11. Osaka, Japan
12. Hanoi, Vietnam
13. Taipei, Taiwan
14. Singapore
15. Seoul, South Korea