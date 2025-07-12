Spain flood triggers emergency response as over 300 children evacuated from camps

Heavy rainfall in Spain has led to serious flooding and disruption in several parts of Zaragoza province, a popular area for tourists.
The sudden and intense storm caused chaos with some places receiving five inches of rain in just one hour.
Because of the dangerous conditions, more than 300 children attending summer camps had to evacuated to safety following the Texas flood tragedy, as per ExpressUK.
In Tarazona, a historic area was also completely flooded after more than three inches of rain fell in just 30 minutes which leaves the area submerged under water.
The streets flooded suddenly and turned into fast-moving streams that were strong enough to carry away cars, cafe chairs and tables.
City workers reported over 30 incidents caused by the flooding, such as tree falling and roads getting blocked but fortunately no one was injured or either died.
As per the outlet, local officials had to activate emergency plans and call in the military to help manage the dangerous situations caused by the flooding.
Beside this, the strong storm caused power outages that left more than 600 people without electricity in the towns of Pradilla and Boquiñeni.
However, the engineers were able to fix the problem and restore electricity during the early hours of Saturday.