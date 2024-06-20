North Korea and Russia sign landmark 'defence pact'

North Korea and Russia have signed a significant defence pact, agreeing to provide immediate military assistance if either faces armed aggression.
As per Reuters, the "Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, revives a defence agreement from the 1960s.
The treaty, which includes cooperation on nuclear energy, space exploration, and food and energy security, marks a major move by Moscow in Asia.
Putin's visit to North Korea follows his recent trip to China after starting his fifth term as president.
Article 4 of the treaty states that if either country is attacked, the other will provide military assistance without delay, in line with the U.N. Charter.
The treaty also states that neither will sign agreements with third countries that harm the other's interests and will prevent their territories from being used to threaten each other.
They also plan joint actions to strengthen defence capabilities and ensure regional peace.
Both leaders stressed their alliance against the policies of the West, especially the United States.
Meanwhile, Cho Han-bum of the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul noted that the agreement is a win for Russia, allowing for North Korean support in Ukraine.
Moreover, Putin thanked Kim for North Korea's support for Russian policies, including the war in Ukraine.
International responses:
South Korea expressed regret over the agreement's military technology cooperation clause, which violates U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea's weapons programs.
While, Japan voiced "grave concerns" about potential military technology cooperation between Russia and North Korea. China's reaction has been muted, with a foreign ministry spokesperson calling it a bilateral matter.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak criticized Russia for undermining international sanctions on North Korea.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg remarked that the pact shows an alignment of authoritarian powers.