Heatwaves linked to heightened cardiovascular risks, study

In today's world, the threat of dangerous heatwaves is looming over us all.
According to recent reports, cardiologist Ethan Katznelson from New York City witnesses the direct impact of these soaring temperatures on people's hearts.
Patients living without air conditioning or navigating multi-story buildings without elevators often bear the brunt of cardiovascular stress exacerbated by urban heat islands.
To shed light on the urgency of this issue, Katznelson and his team conducted a comprehensive analysis of nearly 500 studies exploring the impact of heat, extreme weather, and wildfire smoke on cardiovascular health.
Published recently in JAMA Cardiology, their findings revealed heightened cardiovascular risks associated with prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially in regions unaccustomed to such conditions.
The study also underscored the lingering dangers posed by extreme weather events like hurricanes and floods, with one study highlighting elevated cardiovascular mortality rates for up to a year following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
With cardiovascular disease already ranking as the leading global cause of death, researchers stress the importance of addressing health concerns amidst climate warming.
Meanwhile, Dhruv S. Kazi, lead author of the review, emphasises the need for individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding their cardiovascular health, especially amid rising temperatures.
The researchers also caution against underestimating the far-reaching impacts of events like wildfires, which can pose health risks hundreds of miles away from the affected regions.