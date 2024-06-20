Health

Heatwaves linked to heightened cardiovascular risks, study

Cardiovascular disease ranks as the leading global cause of death

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
Heatwaves linked to heightened cardiovascular risks, study
Cardiovascular disease ranks as the leading global cause of death

In today's world, the threat of dangerous heatwaves is looming over us all. 

According to recent reports, cardiologist Ethan Katznelson from New York City witnesses the direct impact of these soaring temperatures on people's hearts.

Patients living without air conditioning or navigating multi-story buildings without elevators often bear the brunt of cardiovascular stress exacerbated by urban heat islands.

To shed light on the urgency of this issue, Katznelson and his team conducted a comprehensive analysis of nearly 500 studies exploring the impact of heat, extreme weather, and wildfire smoke on cardiovascular health. 

Published recently in JAMA Cardiology, their findings revealed heightened cardiovascular risks associated with prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially in regions unaccustomed to such conditions.

The study also underscored the lingering dangers posed by extreme weather events like hurricanes and floods, with one study highlighting elevated cardiovascular mortality rates for up to a year following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

With cardiovascular disease already ranking as the leading global cause of death, researchers stress the importance of addressing health concerns amidst climate warming. 

Meanwhile, Dhruv S. Kazi, lead author of the review, emphasises the need for individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding their cardiovascular health, especially amid rising temperatures.

The researchers also caution against underestimating the far-reaching impacts of events like wildfires, which can pose health risks hundreds of miles away from the affected regions.

New 'AI scan' predicts heart attack risk up to a decade in advance

New 'AI scan' predicts heart attack risk up to a decade in advance
Heatwaves linked to heightened cardiovascular risks, study

Heatwaves linked to heightened cardiovascular risks, study
‘Hunger Games’ star Donald Sutherland dies at 88

‘Hunger Games’ star Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General

Health News

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
New 'AI scan' predicts heart attack risk up to a decade in advance
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
Are cherries the ‘superfruit’ you've been overlooking?
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
ADHD medication supply at risk after Telehealth executives' arrests
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
Domestic cats can contract and spread bird flu, study
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
Beet juice intake may enhance heart health in postmenopausal women
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
How to identify bee sting? Find out
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
Here’s how one simple change to walking can improve your health
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
Vitamin B6 improves brain health, study
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer