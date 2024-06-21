World

Armenia officially recognizes State of Palestine amid Gaza conflict

Armenia’s foreign ministry emphasised the nation's commitment to international law, equality, and peaceful coexistence

  • June 21, 2024
Armenia has announced its recognition of the State of Palestine, joining a growing number of countries doing so during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

As per multiple outlets, the Armenian government stated its opposition to "violence towards civilian populations."

Armenia’s foreign ministry emphasised the nation's commitment to international law, equality, and peaceful coexistence.

"The Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine and is genuinely interested in establishing long-term peace and stability in the Middle East," it said.

The ministry criticized Israel’s military actions in Gaza, condemning the use of civilian infrastructure as shields and the violence against civilians. 

It also condemned Hamas for holding civilians captive and supported international calls for their release.

Meanwhile, Israel responded by summoning Armenia's ambassador for a reprimand. 

The Israeli foreign ministry stated, "Following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, the foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador in Israel for a severe reprimand."

On the other hand, Palestinian Authority official Hussein Al-Sheikh welcomed Armenia's decision, stating, "This is a victory for rights, justice, legitimacy, and the struggle of our Palestinian people for liberation and independence. Thank you, our friend Armenia."

Moreover, Israel is a significant arms supplier to Azerbaijan, Armenia's neighbor and longtime adversary, which recaptured the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian separatists last year.

Massive ‘Post Fire’ burns 15,000 acres in Los Angeles County