Death toll rises to 54 from tainted liquor in India

The death toll has climbed to 54 following the consumption of tainted liquor in Tamil Nadu, India.
Over 100 people remain hospitalized, according to a government official on Saturday.
As per Reuters, since Wednesday, nearly 200 people have been treated for symptoms including vomiting, stomach aches, and diarrhea after drinking methanol-laced liquor in Kallakurichi district, about 250 km from Chennai, the state capital.
Meanwhile, law enforcement officials have arrested seven people in connection with the incident.
M.S. Prasanth, a senior district official, stated that actions are being taken against liquor sellers and brewers in the district.
Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, often called "country liquor" or "hooch," are common in India due to the high cost of branded spirits.
However, public demands for a crackdown on these vendors have been ongoing.
Moreover, the state government is working to identify those responsible for producing methanol, a toxic chemical typically used for industrial purposes.
Last year, a similar incident in a nearby district resulted in more than a dozen deaths.