Death toll rises to 54 from tainted liquor in India

  by Web Desk
  June 22, 2024
The death toll has climbed to 54 following the consumption of tainted liquor in Tamil Nadu, India.

Over 100 people remain hospitalized, according to a government official on Saturday.

As per Reuters, since Wednesday, nearly 200 people have been treated for symptoms including vomiting, stomach aches, and diarrhea after drinking methanol-laced liquor in Kallakurichi district, about 250 km from Chennai, the state capital.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials have arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

M.S. Prasanth, a senior district official, stated that actions are being taken against liquor sellers and brewers in the district.

Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, often called "country liquor" or "hooch," are common in India due to the high cost of branded spirits.

However, public demands for a crackdown on these vendors have been ongoing.

Moreover, the state government is working to identify those responsible for producing methanol, a toxic chemical typically used for industrial purposes.

Last year, a similar incident in a nearby district resulted in more than a dozen deaths.

World News

Barcelona to ban tourist apartment rentals by 2028
Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Britain's richest family members sentenced for exploiting domestic workers
Armenia officially recognizes State of Palestine amid Gaza conflict
South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
North Korea and Russia sign landmark 'defence pact'
'Parkour tourists' damage historic building in Italy, spark concerns
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status