Royal Caribbean cruise hit by mystery illness affecting 140 onboard

More than 140 people aboard Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas suddenly got sick with vomiting and diarrhoea during a round-trip cruise from Los Angeles to Mexico.

The mystery outbreak affected 134 passengers and seven crew members after the ship departed from LA on July 4.

On Tuesday, July 8, the vessel was docked in Puerto Vallarta and returned to Los Angeles on July 11. Passengers who reported illness were isolated, and the ship – that can hold 3,300 guests – was thoroughly cleaned.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vessel Sanitation Program, stool samples were also collected for testing; however, the agency has not yet been able to determine the cause of the outbreak.

Vomiting and diarrhoea – which were observed in the sick passengers – are common signs of norovirus, commonly known as the stomach flu. It can also cause fever, body aches, and headache, with most people recovering within one to three days.

This outbreak comes after a similar incident last September when 180 people became sick on Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas during an Alaska cruise.

Navigator of the Seas, which debuted in 2002 and was remodelled in 2019, regularly sails from Los Angeles to Mexican destinations. 

The ship features 17 bars, three pools, six whirlpools, over 12 dining options, and attractions like a rock climbing wall, surf simulator, ice rink, escape room, and a waterslide.

