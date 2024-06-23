Yellow 'heat-health' alerts issued across majority of England

England is bracing for scorching temperatures this week, with daytime highs expected to reach 30°C (86°F), marking the warmest period of the summer so far.
As per BBC, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat-health alerts for eight regions, effective from 08:00 BST on Monday until 17:00 on Thursday.
These alerts signal potential risks to vulnerable individuals due to the heat, with minor impacts anticipated across health and social care sectors.
Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland will experience their peak temperatures on Monday, with highs between 24°C and 26°C, before cooler weather arrives on Tuesday.
In contrast, the heat in England and Wales will persist longer, with midweek temperatures reaching 28°C to 29°C in the South East, along with strong sunshine.
While, some areas might even meet the Met Office's official heatwave criteria.
However, nights will also be warmer and more humid.
The weather is expected to turn cooler and wetter by the end of the week, though there is uncertainty about the timing of this change.
Affected regions:
The yellow heat-health alerts will be active in the following regions:
East Midlands
West Midlands
North West
South East
South West
East of England
London
Yorkshire and the Humber
While, the North East is not affected by the alert.