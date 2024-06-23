World

Yellow 'heat-health' alerts issued across majority of England

England is bracing for scorching temperatures this week, with daytime highs expected to reach 30°C

  June 23, 2024
England is bracing for scorching temperatures this week, with daytime highs expected to reach 30°C (86°F), marking the warmest period of the summer so far.

As per BBC, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat-health alerts for eight regions, effective from 08:00 BST on Monday until 17:00 on Thursday.

These alerts signal potential risks to vulnerable individuals due to the heat, with minor impacts anticipated across health and social care sectors.

Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland will experience their peak temperatures on Monday, with highs between 24°C and 26°C, before cooler weather arrives on Tuesday.

In contrast, the heat in England and Wales will persist longer, with midweek temperatures reaching 28°C to 29°C in the South East, along with strong sunshine. 

While, some areas might even meet the Met Office's official heatwave criteria. 

However, nights will also be warmer and more humid.

The weather is expected to turn cooler and wetter by the end of the week, though there is uncertainty about the timing of this change.

Affected regions:

The yellow heat-health alerts will be active in the following regions:

East Midlands

West Midlands

North West

South East

South West

East of England

London

Yorkshire and the Humber

While, the North East is not affected by the alert.

Wild Thang wins world’s ugliest dog 2024 title
Barcelona to ban tourist apartment rentals by 2028
Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs
Death toll rises to 54 from tainted liquor in India
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Britain's richest family members sentenced for exploiting domestic workers
Armenia officially recognizes State of Palestine amid Gaza conflict
South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
North Korea and Russia sign landmark 'defence pact'
'Parkour tourists' damage historic building in Italy, spark concerns