Kim Jong-un pledges ‘unconditional’ support for Russia in Ukraine war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea, strengthens ties
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea, strengthens ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russia's top diplomat his country was ready to "unconditionally support" all actions taken by Moscow to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Reurters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is on a three-day visit to North Korea, which has provided troops and arms for Russia's war with Ukraine and pledged more military support as Moscow tries to make advances in the conflict.

Kim met Lavrov in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan where the two countries' foreign ministers held their second strategic dialogue, pledging further cooperation under a partnership treaty signed last year that includes a mutual defense pact.

Kim told Lavrov the steps taken by the allies in response to radically evolving global geopolitics will contribute greatly to securing peace and security around the world, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported.

"Kim Jong Un reaffirmed the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) is ready to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership as regards the tackling of the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis," KCNA said.

Lavrov earlier held talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan, and they issued a joint statement pledging support to safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other's country, KCNA said.

Relations between Russia and North Korea have deepened dramatically during the last two years of the war in Ukraine, which started in February 2022, with Pyongyang deploying more than 10,000 troops and arms to Russia to back Moscow's military campaign.

Related
Read more : World

Scotland records hottest day in years as temperatures hit 30.8C

Scotland records hottest day in years as temperatures hit 30.8C
This is the first time in over two years that temperatures in Scotland have gone above 30C

Jeff Bezos stuns fans with new look after Lauren Sánchez wedding
Jeff Bezos stuns fans with new look after Lauren Sánchez wedding
Jeff Bezos appeared with noticeably more grey hair around the sides of his scalp while attending a media conference

US Justice Department fires 9 more employees from Jack Smith team, report

US Justice Department fires 9 more employees from Jack Smith team, report
Jack Smith investigates Trump's handling of classified records and 2020 election interference

Melania Trump vows to 'be back' after meeting Texas flood victims
Melania Trump vows to 'be back' after meeting Texas flood victims
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Texas flood victims and first responders in Kerr County

US State Department fired over 1300 workers ‘as part of reorganisation’
US State Department fired over 1300 workers ‘as part of reorganisation’
State Department's 1,500 employees take voluntary departures earlier this year as part of federal cuts

Dan Bongino considers resignation from FBI over Epstein files controversy
Dan Bongino considers resignation from FBI over Epstein files controversy
A memo stating that no more information about Epstein will be released publicly has stirred a leadership dispute at the FBI

Air India crash preliminary report suggests fuel switches cut off
Air India crash preliminary report suggests fuel switches cut off
The London-bound aircraft claimed the lives of 241 people on board along with nearly 30 on the ground

TikTok star Aldo Miranda dies at 32 in Mexico
TikTok star Aldo Miranda dies at 32 in Mexico
The acclaimed influencer Also Miranda posted a cryptic Instagram Story prior to his death