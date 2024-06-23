Sci-Tech

Nvidia and Ooredoo sign 'AI technology' deal for Middle Eastern data centers

The financial terms of the deal, signed at the TM Forum in Copenhagen on June 19, were not disclosed

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Nvidia has signed an agreement on Sunday, June 23, to deploy its artificial intelligence technology at data centers owned by Qatari telecom group Ooredoo in five Middle Eastern countries.

As per Reuters, this marks Nvidia's first large-scale launch in a region where the U.S. has restricted the export of advanced chips to prevent Chinese firms from accessing the latest AI technology through Middle Eastern countries.

However, Ooredoo will be the first in the region to offer clients direct access to Nvidia's AI and graphics processing technology in its data centers located in Qatar, Algeria, Tunisia, Oman, Kuwait, and the Maldives.

This will enhance Ooredoo's ability to support customers in deploying generative AI applications.

Meanwhile, Ooredoo CEO Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo said in a statement, noting, "Our B2B clients will have access to services that their competitors might not get for another 18 to 24 months."

However, the financial terms of the deal, signed at the TM Forum in Copenhagen on June 19, were not disclosed.

The specific Nvidia technology to be installed will depend on availability and customer demand. 

