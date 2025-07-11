YouTube removes 'Trending Now' list with category-specific charts

In a significant effort to better represent how users find trending content, YouTube is removing its Trending page and Trending now list and replacing it with category-specific charts.
With this update, the company will allow it to show a greater variety of user-relevant content.
Trending content of several categories, including music videos and weekly top podcasts, will be included in the latest charts.
YouTube plans to do away with the single trending list because its conventional format is no longer as effective.
Over the last five years, the company has seen a significant decline in visits to the Trending page as users increasingly find trending content via recommendations, search, and comments.
"We'll continue to show viewers the videos that we think they'll love through personalised recommendations, in addition to highlighting popular content in charts," YouTube stated.
"In this manner, we can display a greater variety of well-liked and pertinent content, and it feels more organic to how viewers currently discover new videos."
YouTube will persist to provide resources to assist content producers in comprehending what appeals to their viewers.
Furthermore, YouTube will utilise the “Creators on the Rise” feature to display up-and-coming creators on its official social media accounts and YouTube channel.