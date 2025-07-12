OpenAI once again postponed the launch of its open model

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has delayed the launch of its open model, following multiple setbacks earlier in the summer.

The ChatGPT manufacturer planned to launch the model next week; however, Altman stated the company is delaying it indefinitely to ensure maximum safety.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sam Altman stated, “We need time to run additional safety tests and review high-risk areas. We are not yet sure how long it will take us.”

“While we trust the community will build great things with this model, once weights are out, they can’t be pulled back. This is new for us and we want to get it right,” Altman added.

For those unaware, OpenAI’s open model launch is one of the long-awaited AI events of the summer, alongside the company’s expected launch of GPT-5.

Unlike GPT-5, the open model will be accessible for developers to install and run locally freely.

The delay means developers are required to wait longer to try the first open model OpenAI has launched in years.

OpenAI’s VP of research, Aidan Clark, stated, “Capability wise, we think the model is phenomenal — but our bar for an open source model is high and we think we need some more time to make sure we’re releasing a model we’re proud of along every axis.”

With these releases, OpenAI solidifies its position as Silicon Valley’s leading AI lab, aiming to outdo its competitors, including xAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic.

