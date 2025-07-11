WhatsApp to bring fun new emoji reactions for calls: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch emoji reactions for voice and video calls, helping users to express emotions during calls.
With this update, Meta-owned instant messaging platform will enable users to react in real time during calls using emojis, as reported by WABetaInfo.
It will add a more engaging and expressive way to communicate without causing interruption in the conversation.
WhatsApp currently supports emoji reactions for text and voice messages. Now, it seems like the app is expanding the ability to make voice or video calls.
It is pertinent to note that the feature is currently in the beta testing phase and accessible to a limited number of users.
The app plans to collect feedback before moving to a broader launch.
During calls, users will be allowed to select from a set of emojis, and a handy “recently used reactions” section will enable easy access to frequently used emojis.
The upcoming update will be a part of the company’s recent efforts to offer a more engaging and interactive user experience.
Availability
WhatsApp has yet to officially announce the launch timeline of the upcomingt feature.