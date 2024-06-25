World

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas family chief's family members in Gaza

Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 members of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s family

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024



Israelis bombed the family home of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in the western city of Gaza on Tuesday, June 25.

According to Voice of America, medical sources confirmed that at least 10 people from the Hamas leader family were killed in the strike at their home in the Beach refugee camp.

Hamas called the attacks by the Israeli forces in Gaza, including Haniyeh’s family home, ‘intentional targeting of civilians.’

The Israeli military confirmed the attack, saying its forces carried out air strikes on buildings in Shati and other parts of northern Gaza, citing that they were being used by Hamas militants involved in the October 7 attack.

As per Al Jazeera, Hamas held Biden’s administration 'responsible for the continuation of the genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza by giving (Israeli forces) political and military cover for destruction.’

It also urged the UN and international community to take ‘responsibilities towards these ongoing horrific crimes, to take urgent action to protect innocent civilians, and to hold the terrorist leaders of the (Israeli forces) accountable for their crimes.’

For the unversed, earlier on April 10, Haniyeh lost three of his sons in an Israeli airstrike on their car in the Beach Camp.

World News

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict
Biden vs. Trump first presidential debate 2024: Everything you need to know
Julian Assange walks free after plea deal with US
Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other
Netanyahu hints at ending ‘intense war’ with Rafah, Gaza
Over 1,000 pilgrims die during Hajj in Saudi Arabia amid extreme heat
Yellow 'heat-health' alerts issued across majority of England
Wild Thang wins world’s ugliest dog 2024 title
Barcelona to ban tourist apartment rentals by 2028
Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs
Death toll rises to 54 from tainted liquor in India
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier