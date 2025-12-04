Britain’s busiest and quietest railway stations of 2024-25 revealed

World

The latest figures reveal which railway stations in Britain saw the most and least traffic in 2024/25

  By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
The busiest and quietest stations on Britain's rail network have been revealed.

Lodon Street remains Britain’s busiest railway station for the third consecutive year, surpassing other major stations in the country.

Around 98 million people used the station in the past year, which is a 3.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile London Waterloo was the second busiest railway station in Britain for 2024/25 with 70.4 million passengers entering or exiting.

While, In 2024/25, Paddington was the third busiest with 69.9 million entries and exits, and Tottenham Court Road was fourth with 68.1 million.

Both stations are on the Elizabeth line, which connects western areas like Reading and Heathrow to eastern destinations like Abbey Wood and Shenfield.

London Waterloo used to be the busiest station in the UK for almost two decades but lost the top spot after the Elizabeth line opened.

Additionally, London Bridge secured fifth place with 54.7 million, ahead of other London stations - Victoria on 53.8million, Stratford on 51.5million and Farringdon on 50.2million.

Top 10 busiest and quietest railway stations

1.London Liverpool Street

2.London Waterloo

3.London Paddington

4.Tottenham Court Road

5.London Bridge

6.London Victoria

7.Stratford (London)

8.Farringdon

9.Bond Street

10.London Euston

