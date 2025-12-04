World

Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects

Air Force pilot in stable condition after F-16 fighter jet crashes in California desert, about 180 miles northeast of LA

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects
Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects

An F-16 fighter jet with the US Air Force Thunderbirds, the elite aerial demonstration team, crashed in a Southern California desert, with the pilot safely ejecting moments before impact.

Following the incident, Staff Sgt Jovante Johnson, an Air Force spokesman, said in an email on Wednesday, December 3, that the pilot was in stable condition and was receiving medical care.

The cause of the crash, which happened around 10:45 a.m., was not made clear; however, as per the military officials, the accident took place during a training mission over controlled airspace.

According to emergency responders, the F-16C Fighting Falcon struck a dry lake bed in the Mojave Desert near Trona, Calif., creating a plume of smoke and a sound that could be heard in the surrounding area.

The jet crashed about two miles south of Trona Airport but was not using the airport, George Bass, the facility's manager, said in a phone interview, reported the New York Times.

A video circulating online appeared to show the pilot's parachute open just as the fighter jet burst into flames.

The crash was the second near Trona in recent years. In 2022, a Navy pilot was killed after his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in a remote, unpopulated area. The pilot, Lt Richard Bullock, was flying a training mission.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Top 20 pictures of 2025: From toppled smiling Buddha to robots

Top 20 pictures of 2025: From toppled smiling Buddha to robots
Times reveals top 100 photos of the year, historic moments captured by photojournalists

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats
Little St James was purchased by Jeffrey Epstein in 1998 and had allegedly seen multiple cases of trafficking and abuse

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'
President Donald Trump announced he would pardon a Texas congressman, who was indicted on bribery charges

Staff shocked as drunk raccoon found passed out on Virginia liquor store floor

Staff shocked as drunk raccoon found passed out on Virginia liquor store floor
A raccoon found itself with unlimited booze and took advantage of it before passing out on a bathroom floor

China investigates factory making controversial 'childlike' sex dolls

China investigates factory making controversial 'childlike' sex dolls
Many e-commerce platforms in recent months have come under fire for the selling of sex dolls with 'childlike' features

Thailand scraps decades-long alcohol ban in dramatic push for tourism

Thailand scraps decades-long alcohol ban in dramatic push for tourism
One of Southeast Asia's biggest economies is removing a major alcohol ban to boost tourism

Trump struggles to stay awake, dozes off multiple times during cabinet meeting

Trump struggles to stay awake, dozes off multiple times during cabinet meeting
US President Trump claims he was ‘sharper than I was 25 years ago’ after health concerns

US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries

US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries
Trump administration to expand travel ban to 30 countries amid national security concerns

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election
Tennessee House seat remains Republican after Trump’s pick Matt Van Epps beats Aftyn Behn

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction
Jewel-studded Fabergé egg created for Russia's Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna hits auction

US could see more travel bans following Kristi Noem proposal

US could see more travel bans following Kristi Noem proposal
Kristi Noem has advocated for a new travel ban on visitors from an unspecified number of countries

UK delays Chinese super embassy ruling again amid security tensions

UK delays Chinese super embassy ruling again amid security tensions
The UK government has again delayed its decision over whether to approve a Chinese super embassy in London