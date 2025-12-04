World

Indian airline cancels over 300 flights, blames new regulations

One of the major airlines in India has cancelled more than 300 flights in key cities due to the growing crisis

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Indian airline cancels over 300 flights, blames new regulations
Indian airline cancels over 300 flights, blames new regulations

India's biggest airline, IndiGo, has landed in trouble, cancelling more than 300 flights since Tuesday due to snowballing problems.

As reported by the BBC, the busiest airports in Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, were worst hit.

The airline blamed technical glitches, weather and new crew rostering rules for the disruption, leaving thousands of passengers stranded nationwide.

IndiGo said it had made "calibrated adjustments" to its schedule until Friday to stabilise operations.

On Thursday morning, ANI news agency reported 33 IndiGo flight cancellations at Delhi, 85 at Mumbai and 73 at Bengaluru.

Videos of frustrated passengers circulated on social media, and many passengers took to X to complain, which received the airline's standard response, noting, "Our operations are dependent on several factors, some of which are beyond our control and may impact the schedule."

India's aviation regulator is reportedly investigating the disruptions and has asked the airline to explain the reasons behind the cancellations and delays.

Since November 1, IndiGo has faced pilot and crew shortages under new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) rules, which limit flight hours and mandate more rest.

However, the Federation of Indian Pilots said the cancellations "cannot be attributed" to the new rules, noting other airlines remain largely unaffected.

This crisis hits the reputation of the two-decade-old carrier, which built its brand on punctuality. However, recent months have seen a performance slip.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

South Korea developing real-time stalker tracking app to protect women

South Korea developing real-time stalker tracking app to protect women
Stalking victims will be able to see in real-time if their stalkers in nearby so they can take precautionary measures

Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects

Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects
Air Force pilot in stable condition after F-16 fighter jet crashes in California desert, about 180 miles northeast of LA

Top 20 pictures of 2025: From toppled smiling Buddha to robots

Top 20 pictures of 2025: From toppled smiling Buddha to robots
Times reveals top 100 photos of the year, historic moments captured by photojournalists

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats
Little St James was purchased by Jeffrey Epstein in 1998 and had allegedly seen multiple cases of trafficking and abuse

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'
President Donald Trump announced he would pardon a Texas congressman, who was indicted on bribery charges

Staff shocked as drunk raccoon found passed out on Virginia liquor store floor

Staff shocked as drunk raccoon found passed out on Virginia liquor store floor
A raccoon found itself with unlimited booze and took advantage of it before passing out on a bathroom floor

China investigates factory making controversial 'childlike' sex dolls

China investigates factory making controversial 'childlike' sex dolls
Many e-commerce platforms in recent months have come under fire for the selling of sex dolls with 'childlike' features

Thailand scraps decades-long alcohol ban in dramatic push for tourism

Thailand scraps decades-long alcohol ban in dramatic push for tourism
One of Southeast Asia's biggest economies is removing a major alcohol ban to boost tourism

Trump struggles to stay awake, dozes off multiple times during cabinet meeting

Trump struggles to stay awake, dozes off multiple times during cabinet meeting
US President Trump claims he was ‘sharper than I was 25 years ago’ after health concerns

US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries

US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries
Trump administration to expand travel ban to 30 countries amid national security concerns

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election
Tennessee House seat remains Republican after Trump’s pick Matt Van Epps beats Aftyn Behn

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction
Jewel-studded Fabergé egg created for Russia's Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna hits auction