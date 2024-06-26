Health

How much protein do you really need? Find out

Recent discussions suggest that many people may not be consuming enough protein

  June 26, 2024
Protein is an essential macronutrient that supports immune function, cell function, tissue repair, energy provision, and nutrient transport.

However, recent discussions, especially on social media, suggest that many people may not be consuming enough protein.

As per Today.com, registered dietitian Vandana Sheth explains that too little protein can lead to fatigue, poor wound healing, declining immunity, and muscle loss.

Daily protein needs:

Protein requirements vary based on body weight. The minimum recommended intake is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight.

However, certain groups need more:

Pregnant women: at least 1.1 grams per kilogram

Elderly individuals: 1.2 grams per kilogram

Athletes: up to 1.8 grams per kilogram

Personal protein needs also depend on lifestyle, health conditions, and age.

Meanwhile, consulting a registered dietitian can help determine individual requirements.

However, excess protein can be harmful. High-protein foods like red meat can increase heart disease and cancer risk.

Overconsumption can lead to kidney problems, digestive issues, dehydration, and weight gain.

Moreover, a diet too heavy in protein may also limit intake of other essential nutrients found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Guideline for protein intake:

Generally, consuming more than 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight is considered excessive unless specific health conditions or activities require it.

This applies to both men and women. For example, consuming 200 grams of protein daily would be too much for anyone weighing less than 220 pounds, unless they are very active.

Signs of excessive protein intake:

Symptoms of eating too much protein include:

Dehydration

Increased urination

Kidney stones

Diarrhea

Constipation

Weight gain

