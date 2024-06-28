Biden's first presidential debate with Trump sparks criticism

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump first faced off in the presidential election debate on Friday, June 28.
Trump appeared to be confident on the other hand, Biden was hesitant, stumbling over his words, reported Sky News.
After the debate, the Democrat faced criticism from political figures and commentators over his poor performance during the debate.
David Axelrod, a senior aide to former President Barack Obama, told CNN, “There is a sense of shock at how he came out at the beginning of this debate. How his voice sounded. He seemed a little disoriented. There are going to be discussions about whether he should continue. Only he can decide if he's going to continue.”
journalist Chris Cillizza commented, “Look. This debate was a total and complete disaster for Biden. He looked old. His answers trailed off repeatedly. He was hard to understand. He would stop in mid-sentence and move on to something else. I NEVER thought he would be this bad. Stunning. Truly.”
Even Vice President Kamala Harris also noted, “Yes, it was a slow start. That's obvious to everyone. I'm not going to debate that point. I'm talking about the choice in November.”
The rematch between Trump and Biden in the US presidential elections is scheduled for November.