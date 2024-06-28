World

Iranians vote for new president after Ebrahim Raisi's tragic death

Iran is voting in a snap election following the unexpected death of President Ebrahim Raisi

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024


Iran has begun to vote on Friday, June 28, to elect its new president after the unexpected death of former President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

According to Al Jazeera, the polls opened at 8 a.m. (04:30 GMT) and will close at 6 p.m. (14:30 GMT). However, voting can be extended for multiples of two hours until midnight.

Four candidates, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Saeed Jalili, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, are competing for the position of president.

Moreover, as per the Interior Ministry on Friday morning, 61,452,321 people are eligible to vote inside and outside the country.

Analysts believe that the turnout of voters in the election is record low.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of Iran since 1989, told state television after casting his vote, “The durability, strength, dignity, and reputation of the Islamic republic depend on the presence of people. High turnout is a definite necessity.”

Additionally, if any of the candidates failed to gain a clear majority after Friday’s polls, then the second round of voting between the top two candidates will take place on July 5.

Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest

Justin Timberlake gives up 127-acre Tennessee property amid arrest
Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'

Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'
Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America

Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?

Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?

World News

Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Biden's first presidential debate with Trump sparks criticism
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Asia's capital cities sizzle as heatwave intensifies: Details Inside
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Here's what polls say about Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer final debate
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Sunak Starmer’s final debate
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Pakistan's scorching heat wave leaves over 500 dead
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Kenya’s President William Ruto withdraws tax plan amid deadly protest
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
Narendra Modi to visit Russia for first time after Ukraine war
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
World's longest ‘underwater tunnel’ to link Denmark and Germany
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
ICC issues arrest warrants for former Russian officials over Ukraine war crimes
Will Princess Kate attend major royal event after Trooping the Colour?
High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict