Are bananas good for weight loss?

Explore the pros and cons of adding bananas to your weight loss plan

  • by Web Desk
  June 30, 2024
Bananas are a popular fruit, often included in smoothies, paired with peanut butter, or eaten on their own.

But if you're aiming to lose weight, should you reconsider eating bananas?

According to nutritionists, bananas can be part of a weight loss plan.

Deborah Cohen, D.C.N., R.D.N., an associate professor at Rutgers University School of Health Professions, says, “Eating a banana every day is not harmful," as per Prevention.

Here are some key points about bananas and weight loss:

Health benefits of bananas:

Packed with vitamins:

Bananas are rich in vitamins B6 and C, potassium, manganese, and dietary fiber. 

Potassium is crucial for nerve and muscle function and carbohydrate metabolism.

Slow digestion: 

Bananas contain fiber and resistant starch, which help you feel fuller longer and prevent blood sugar spikes.

Easy on the stomach:

Bananas are gentle on the stomach and suitable for those with gastrointestinal issues.

Workout-friendly:

They provide quick energy, making them ideal for pre- and post-workout snacks.

Bananas can aid in weight loss, but consuming too many can have drawbacks, such as:

High carbs and sugars:

A medium banana has about 26 grams of carbs and 18 grams of natural sugars. 

Pairing them with protein and healthy fats can stabilize blood sugar levels and prevent hunger.

Caloric content:

A medium banana has about 100 calories. 

Eating too many without balancing other foods could lead to weight gain.

However, bananas can be part of a weight loss plan if consumed in moderation.

Cohen advises that "one or two bananas a day can be healthy," but overconsumption can hinder weight loss efforts.

For a balanced snack, try pairing bananas with peanut butter or nuts.

Is AC impacting your health? Here’s what you need to know
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Here's what expert says about ultra-processed food addiction
Researchers reveal shocking details about multivitamin usage: Find out
How much protein do you really need? Find out
How can you feel 30 years younger with one exercise? Find out
Man tears hole in throat while trying to suppress sneeze
Gardening found to boost brain health in old age
Are nuts the missing ingredient in your weight loss journey?
Is cheese a secret weapon for shedding pounds?
Why some people remain unaffected by COVID? Find out
New 'AI scan' predicts heart attack risk up to a decade in advance