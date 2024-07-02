World

Stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh leaves 60 feared dead

The stampede occurred during a religious gathering known as a satsang

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024


A tragic incident unfolded in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, July 2, where about 60 people were feared dead in a stampede during a religious event.

The incident occurred in Ratibhanpur village, Hathras district, about 200 km southeast of New Delhi.

Manish Chikara, a district police spokesperson said, "I can't give the exact toll at the moment, but it is approximately 60. There is a possibility that the toll may go up," as per Reuters.

The stampede happened during a satsang, a religious gathering, addressed by a preacher known as Bhole Baba and his wife.

The event, held under the banner of Sakaar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, attracted around 15,000 people.

Meanwhile, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an investigation into the incident and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations urgently and provide proper treatment to the injured.

Umesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief Medical Officer of Etah, speaking to the media, said, "So far, we have 27 bodies at the Etah Medical College mortuary. Among those deceased are 25 women and two men. Several injured individuals have been admitted to the medical college," as per CNBC.

However, the cause of the stampede is unclear, but many deaths resulted from suffocation, according to police.

Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli rekindle ‘friendship’ years after separation

Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli rekindle ‘friendship’ years after separation
UK elections mark 'first' participation for immigrant voters

UK elections mark 'first' participation for immigrant voters
Heavy rains cause 'deadly' floods and landslides in India, 11 dead

Heavy rains cause 'deadly' floods and landslides in India, 11 dead
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark

Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark

World News

Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
UK elections mark 'first' participation for immigrant voters
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
Heavy rains cause 'deadly' floods and landslides in India, 11 dead
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
UK general elections: Lib Dem’s Ed Davy bungee jumps for vote plea
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
Biden criticises supreme Supreme Court’s immunity ruling: ‘Trump free to ignore law’
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan dies at 91
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
National Rally leads 'first round' of France's parliamentary elections
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
France begins to vote in snap parliamentary election
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
‘Hurricane Beryl’ intensifies, poses ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to Caribbean islands
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
Hamas chief meets Turkish intelligence head for Gaza cease-fire talks
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
US proposes 'new language' to bridge Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks