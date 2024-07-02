Stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh leaves 60 feared dead

A tragic incident unfolded in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, July 2, where about 60 people were feared dead in a stampede during a religious event.
The incident occurred in Ratibhanpur village, Hathras district, about 200 km southeast of New Delhi.
Manish Chikara, a district police spokesperson said, "I can't give the exact toll at the moment, but it is approximately 60. There is a possibility that the toll may go up," as per Reuters.
The stampede happened during a satsang, a religious gathering, addressed by a preacher known as Bhole Baba and his wife.
The event, held under the banner of Sakaar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, attracted around 15,000 people.
Meanwhile, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an investigation into the incident and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations urgently and provide proper treatment to the injured.
Umesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief Medical Officer of Etah, speaking to the media, said, "So far, we have 27 bodies at the Etah Medical College mortuary. Among those deceased are 25 women and two men. Several injured individuals have been admitted to the medical college," as per CNBC.
However, the cause of the stampede is unclear, but many deaths resulted from suffocation, according to police.