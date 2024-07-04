World

What if Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden? Find out

Kamala Harris emerged as a potential option to lead the party if Biden drops out of the race

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Kamala Harris emerged as a potential option to lead the party if Biden drops out of the race
Kamala Harris emerged as a potential option to lead the party if Biden drops out of the race

After a poor performance in the presidential debate, Joe Biden is facing continuous pressure from outside and inside the party to withdraw from his candidacy.

According to The Guardian, Kamala Harris has emerged as the potential option to lead the party if Biden decides to back off from his position.

Biden has clearly refused to leave his position; even the vice-president has backed the president's decision. Harris, who joined Biden in an all-staff call with their campaign team on Wednesday, said, “We will not back down. We will follow our president’s lead. We will fight, and we will win. … Joe Biden has devoted his life to fighting for the people of our country. In this moment, I know all of us are ready to fight for him.”

But what if Biden decides to drop out and Harris takes the leading position?

A post-debate Reuters/Ipsos poll suggested that one in three Democrats thinks that Biden should quit. As compared to 78% for Biden, 81% viewed Harris favorably.

Additionally, CNN poll published on Tuesday found Harris ‘within striking distance of Trump in a hypothetical matchup.’ As per polls, 47% of the voters are supporting the former president, and 45% area supporting Harris, while the Biden-Trump matchup in the same poll had Trump earning 49% of votes and Biden earning 43%.

However, Biden has clearly refused to leave his place on Wednesday, July 3, saying, “No one is pushing me out … I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win.” 

What if Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden? Find out

What if Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden? Find out

Gisele Bündchen enjoys beach day with new beau Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen enjoys beach day with new beau Joaquim Valente
Prince Harry's bombshell revelations in 'personal' letter ‘hurt’ Prince Charles

Prince Harry's bombshell revelations in 'personal' letter ‘hurt’ Prince Charles
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’

Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’

World News

Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
UK voters head to polls for pivotal general elections
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Joe Biden blows off exit talks: ‘I am not leaving’
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Shehbaz Sharif discusses bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Joe Biden to pull his name out of election soon
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Joe Biden admits falling asleep on stage during debate with Trump
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Turkey holds talks with US on nuclear power plants and SMRs projects
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh leaves 60 feared dead
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
UK elections mark 'first' participation for immigrant voters
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
Heavy rains cause 'deadly' floods and landslides in India, 11 dead
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
UK general elections: Lib Dem’s Ed Davy bungee jumps for vote plea