What if Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden? Find out

After a poor performance in the presidential debate, Joe Biden is facing continuous pressure from outside and inside the party to withdraw from his candidacy.
According to The Guardian, Kamala Harris has emerged as the potential option to lead the party if Biden decides to back off from his position.
Biden has clearly refused to leave his position; even the vice-president has backed the president's decision. Harris, who joined Biden in an all-staff call with their campaign team on Wednesday, said, “We will not back down. We will follow our president’s lead. We will fight, and we will win. … Joe Biden has devoted his life to fighting for the people of our country. In this moment, I know all of us are ready to fight for him.”
But what if Biden decides to drop out and Harris takes the leading position?
A post-debate Reuters/Ipsos poll suggested that one in three Democrats thinks that Biden should quit. As compared to 78% for Biden, 81% viewed Harris favorably.
Additionally, CNN poll published on Tuesday found Harris ‘within striking distance of Trump in a hypothetical matchup.’ As per polls, 47% of the voters are supporting the former president, and 45% area supporting Harris, while the Biden-Trump matchup in the same poll had Trump earning 49% of votes and Biden earning 43%.
However, Biden has clearly refused to leave his place on Wednesday, July 3, saying, “No one is pushing me out … I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win.”