Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash

Kylian Mbappe grew up with posters of Cristiano Ronaldo on his bedroom wall

  • July 05, 2024
France's star player Kylian Mbappe, who grew up with posters of Ronaldo on his bedroom wall, is gearing up to meet his idol on the field as France prepares to battle Portugal in the European Championship quarter-finals.

As per Mirror, acknowledging Ronaldo's greatness, Mbappe expressed aspirations to carve out his own unique path, stating, "There is only one Cristiano Ronaldo. There will only ever be one. I hope to be unique at Real Madrid too."

The showdown between France and Portugal, scheduled for Today, presents Mbappe with a significant opportunity to face off against Ronaldo, marking not their first encounter on the pitch.

They first met during the 2017-18 Champions League Round of 16, where Ronaldo's Real Madrid triumphed over Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain.

Reflecting on his admiration for Ronaldo, Mbappe shared, "I’ve been lucky to get to know him and chat with him. We’re still in contact, and he always gives me tips. It’s an honor for me. He’s a footballing legend, but I hope we win and reach the semi-finals."

Moreover, both Ronaldo and Mbappe have faced challenges in the tournament. 

Ronaldo was emotional during the last-16 match against Slovenia after missing a penalty, while Mbappe suffered a broken nose early in France’s campaign, wearing a protective mask since.

As France prepares for the quarter-final clash, the team anticipates the return of Ousmane Dembele in place of the suspended Adrien Rabiot, with Antoine Griezmann expected to take on a deeper midfield role.

