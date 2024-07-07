France's far-right surges in parliamentary run-off amid 'high voter' Turnout

Voter turnout in France's parliamentary run-off election on Sunday saw a significant increase from the last election in 2022.
As per multiple outlets, this election could see the far-right National Rally (RN) become the strongest force in the National Assembly, though it is expected to fall short of an absolute majority, according to the latest opinion polls.
A hung parliament would weaken President Emmanuel Macron's authority, leading to instability and policy deadlock in France, the eurozone's second-largest economy.
If the RN secures a majority, it would mark France's first far-right government since World War II and impact the European Union during a time of growing support for populist parties across the continent.
Turnout was 26.3% by noon (1000 GMT), up from 18.99% during the second round in 2022, reflecting high public interest in the election amid polarized views in France.
This was the highest midday turnout since 1981, according to pollsters Harris Interactive and Ipsos.
Voting closes at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) in small towns and at 8 p.m. in larger cities, with initial projections expected at 8 p.m. based on early counts from a sample of voting stations.
Opinion polls predict Marine Le Pen's RN will become the dominant force in the National Assembly as voters express dissatisfaction with Macron over the cost of living crisis and his perceived disconnect from everyday hardships.
However, the RN is not expected to achieve the 289-seat majority needed to secure the prime minister's job for Le Pen's protégé, Jordan Bardella.
The far right's projected margin of victory has narrowed as Macron's centrist Together alliance and the left-wing New Popular Front (NPF) withdrew candidates from three-way races to unify the anti-RN vote.
The RN, historically controversial due to its associations with racism and antisemitism, has expanded its support beyond traditional bases, capitalizing on voter anger over household budgets, security, and immigration issues.