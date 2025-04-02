Elon Musk tops Forbes list; reclaims title of world’s richest man

The tech mogul, Elon Musk, has officially reclaimed as the world’s richest person in Forbes’ 39th annual World’s Billionaires List.
He surpassed French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault, who previously topped the list.
The Trump adviser, Musk’s, net worth skyrocketed by 75% to an estimated $342bn (£264.73bn) with an exponential growth in wealth following big latest valuations of Tesla, SpaceX, and his AI company xAI, Forbes said.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg followed the ranking of Mr Musk with $216bn (£167.4bn). Coming in second is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, net worth $215bn (£166.6bn).
They are followed by Oracle Co-founder Larry Ellison, the computer tech billionaire, worth $192bn (£148.7bn).
The only non-tech billionaires in the top five are Mr Arnault along his family with $178bn (£137.9bn).
One of the 288 newcomers on the richest people of 2025’s list is Google CEO Sundar Pichai. His net worth skyrocketed to $1.1bn (£850m), with an increase in his Google shares.
Another iconic individual on the longer billionaires list is President Donald Trump.
Trump's wealth increased to an estimated $5.1bn (£3.95bn) as his social media platform Truth Social got listed and he sold his own cryptocurrency token.
